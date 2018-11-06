LOS SUENOS INSHORE REPORT

By Captain Carlos Arguedas • Wing Man

Los Sueños Marina is still experiencing some amazing catches. Good numbers and good sizes on roosters like the ones caught for Christine Zangl Mick and Craig Mick from Florida, along with some good size rock snappers.

 

Some nice cubera snapper has also been around the reef. The good amount of bait in the area has made the job just a little bit easier to catch them like the one Tac Ralstan got 0n September 28. We’re also catching good numbers of roosters including doubles.

 

One more time on the Wing Man and number 10 catch a nice goliath grouper using a spinning reel with 65lb test braided line and a 25 minute fight for Scott Gettle from Florida. An amazing battle between angler and fish.

 

And just recently the snappers kept coming. Two nice guacamayo snapper for Dennis Ronmie along with three roosters on the same day on October 3.

 

Captain Carlos Arguedas of the Wing Man and been fishing the area of Herradura Bay since 1990. fishing along the shore for roosters, bluefin trevally, etc. and the reefs near us for big Cubera, Goliath groupers, Amberjacks and Broom Tail groupers. Now based at Los Sueños Marina, the Wing Man boasts being the boat with the most trips inshore, making Carlos a specialist when it comes to keeping track of inshore bait and fish. Along the years he has found a knack to being very productive catching big fish, including goliaths and broomtails. Contact Carlos at [email protected] or visit www.wingmancr.com

