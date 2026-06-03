12th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament May 29th – May 31st, 2026

KEY LARGO, FLORIDA KEYS

TRAVELING SIX WINS $39,800.00 +++ AT SKIPPERS DOCKSIDE

Skippers Dockside Restaurant hosted the 12th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament with fifty -three teams made up of 195 anglers competing for over $96,000 in cash plus amazing trophies from King Sailfish Mounts. Anglers were allowed to weigh two fish on Saturday and two on Sunday, but it would be the combined weight of three fish that would determine the winners.

Traveling Six fished with Captain Angel Ramon on ImBitCharters along with his 4 anglers; Boots Brinn & Carlos Eason of Chesapeake, VA; Shane Darnell of Yorkville, IL and Carl Perry of Chocowinity, NC got to the winner’s circle weighing in 78.6 pounds of dolphin. The combined weight of their largest 3 fish, a 10.9 pounder plus a 16.1 and 51.6 would win $31,840.00! The 51.6-pound dolphin caught by Shane Darnell also won the team $7988.00 for the Largest Fish on Sunday.

Second Place team was The Reel Deal captained by Alex Sal Debogory caught a combined weight of 45.4 pounds to win $17,630.00. The team of Marina Daniel & James Daniel of Key Largo, FL; Luis Jimenez Homestead, FL; Richard Williams of SW Ranches, FL and Pat Delvechio of Plantation, FL weighed in fish at 20.6, 16.5 and 8.3 pounds. Richard caught the 16.5-pound dolphin to win the Largest Fish Senior Angler winning $1000.00. James caught the 20.6 ponder to win $3000 for Largest Fish Day 1.

Third Place team was Conetagious 1 run by Captain Brian Cone with anglers Travis Bennett, Reef Bennett and Andy Cone of Tavernier, FL: Eli Lankford of Fresno, CA and Kelly Matcena of Key Largo FL catching a total of 42.1 pounds winning $8,420.00. Travis Bennett reeled in an 18.9 pounder to win $6,130.00 for the Second Largest Fish on Saturday.

Fourth Place team was Glory Glory run by Captain Konnor Ross with anglers, Marshall Bridges of Marietta, GA and Chris Taylor from Homestead , FL with fish totaling 38.9 pounds winning $2,000.00. Marshall reeled in a 16.6 pound dolphin to win Third Largest Fish Day one to win $3920.00

Fifth Place team was won aboard Charisma run by Captain Chris Dillon. Anglers Jerry Metallo, Gary Shafer, Joe Mara and Thomas Gonzalez of Princeton, FL caught a total of 33.8 pounds winning $2,710.00.

Sixth Place team was Salty Seaman. The team of four had a total of 31.1 pounds winning $500. Salty Seaman angler Phil Dixon of Monroe, LA caught 3rd Largest Fish on day 2 weighing 22.5 pound dolphin winning $500.00.

Second Largest Fish on Sunday weighing 23.1 pounds won $4,325.00 for Eric Ensign of Key Largo, FL fishing aboard Miss Chief.

Lucy Lima of Ringwood, IL won $2,000.00 for Largest Fish Lady Angler with the 13.5 pounds aboard Team Fibs . Second Largest Fish Lady Angler was won by Abby Crouthers of Wildwood, MO with 12.1 pound dolphin fishing aboard Natural II won $1,000.00

Junior anglers competed for top three places with Reef Bennett of Tavernier taking first place with his 14.6 pound fish winning $500.00. Second would go to Lucy Lima of Ringwood, IL winning $250.00 with a 13.5 pounder, Andy Cone won $100.00 with a 8.6 pound dolphin.

The largest other species fish winners each took home King Sailfish Trophies and $750.00 each including Prime Time angler Jeff Schmidinger from Jacksonville, FL with a 19.9 pound Kingfish. Mi Cura angler Vito Penza of Naples, FL caught a 16.4 pound wahoo. Just Cuz’s angler Joseph Thompson of Chicago, IL landed a 20.1 pound tuna.

Skippers Dockside Restaurant highlighted their fabulous seafood for the kick-off party, which was sponsored by Gus Toy Box. The awards party sponsored by Lift Mate, was done up right with slow cooked smoked prime rib, wahoo, pulled pork, mac & cheese, rice & beans, caesar salad all followed by desserts. Don’t miss next years tournament fishing on June 5th and 6th 2027!

For information visit: SkippersTournaments.com