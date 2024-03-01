On March 23rd the City of Madeira Beach and the Municipal Marina will hold the 13th Annual Great American Grunt Hunt. This unique fishing tournament has really grown over the years, and it’s hard to believe that the event is now a teenager!

This event is special to Madeira Beach, because it incorporates the traditional fishing vibe of the city along with the involvement of young and inexperienced anglers to enjoy a Fishing Tournament where they can compete. The idea was to get the whole Family involved, from your 80-year-old grandparent to your 8-year-old grandchildren.

The White Grunt is the perfect species for such an occasion. White Grunts are one of our most predominant reef fish on the Gulf coast, and they can be caught on almost any type of structure in depths ranging from 10 to 100 feet of water. Grunts are not picky eaters but seem to prefer baits like cut squid, threadfins and live or frozen shrimp. Many different rigs can be used, but it seems that most of the charter boats prefer a multiple hook “chicken rig” or a knocker rig with a 2oz lead.

Youth anglers 14 years and younger may enter in both overall and youth divisions. For anglers looking for more of a challenge, we have added a hook and line only Hogfish division. This part of the tournament is optional for $25, and the top three anglers are eligible for prize money.

Probably the star of the show is our Community Fish Fry. With loads of fresh fish available, we offer everyone an awesome fish fry dinner with fresh fish, fries and slaw for only $15 a plate. The food is expertly prepared by Snapper’s restaurant, and we have never let anyone go home hungry.

For more information, please visit our website, madeirabeachmarina.com, or join us at the Captain’s Party on March 21st. The Captains Party will have a huge raffle, 50/50, food, tournament apparel, registration and, of course, some adult beverages. Look forward to seeing you there!