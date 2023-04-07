14th Annual Central Florida Shad and Crappie Derby November 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023

14th Annual Shad & Crappie Derby Official Results

Our small crowd of winning anglers gathered at Celery City Craft in Sanford awaiting their awards on March 16th. As usual they were all smiles when they saw and received this season’s prize packs. Special thanks to all of our product sponsors and Academy Sports & Outdoors for the gift cards they provided our winners. This Derby could not be as successful without our great partners who continue to support us and our list continues to grow each season.

It is always a pleasure to see how many anglers register and fish our event each season. This event is the longest running and most successful fishing tournament in our Central Florida area. Most years well over a 1,000 anglers register and fish our event and catch, photo and release their fish to be caught another day. Several anglers caught crappie in excess of 15” this season and the over-all largest crappie was well over 16” caught by Brandon Cordero a youth angler. Congrats to all of our winners, see results attached. We are already looking forward to next season, look for our early registration meeting to be listed in the magazine late October like always and spread the word to 5 angling friends about our great derby event!

Official Results

Adult Shad Champion: Rick Hacker 18.0”

Adult Crappie Champion: Rick Hacker 15.5”

Youth Shad Champion: Brody Sampson 17.25”

Youth Crappie Champion: Brandon Cordero 16.0”

November Largest Shad: no entry

December Largest Shad: no entry

January Largest Shad: Rick Hacker 18.0”

February Largest Shad: Chris Waguespack 16.75”

November Largest Crappie: Margaret Williams 14.25”

December Largest Crappie: Avera Williams 15.0”

January Largest Crappie: Rick Hacker 15.5”

February Largest Crappie: Mark Muth 15.25”

15-Inch Crappie Club:

Brandon Cordero 16.0

Rick Hacker 15.5

Mark Muth 15.25

Larry Kupka 15.25

Avera Williams 15.0

Jesse Frary 15.0

Rick Hacker 15.0

Margaret Williams 15.0