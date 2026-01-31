15 Year Anniversary

By: Capt. Terry Fisher

It’s been a ‘Great Run’ meeting lots of people and making new fishing friends. I have been fortunate to have several successful businesses over the years prior to settling in Southwest Florida to become a fishing guide. Every business that I owned and worked was affiliated in some regard or other with opportunities to fish ‘World Wide’. My only regret is that I never began my career in the fishing industry until later in life. I graduated from N. E. Missouri State College the same time that Johnny Morris of Bass Pro Shops did in 1973. He took over his father’s business in Springfield, Missouri while I chose to pursue the automobile industry, which subsequently offered lots of fishing opportunities throughout the world by winning trips from vehicle sales sponsored by the automobile and truck manufacturers.

Later, those affiliations afforded me an ‘Avenue’ to build a small hotel in the Cayman Islands giving me the opportunity to fish frequently and become an owner in Scuba Diving businesses in the Caribbean and Central America, along with my friend and former business partner, Captain Wayne Hasson (Deceased) of Aggressor Fleet International.

This affiliation catapulted me to destinations around the ‘Globe’ accompanying Wayne at a variety of destinations for diving and fishing.

Like most everyone else, I have my regrets, made many mistakes, but too few to mention. None of my negative experiences have overshadowed my opportunities and successes in any venture or adventure. However, I have never been more satisfied from any of my other ventures than that of the last 15 years, as a Charter Captain and fishing guide.

I grew up in the small town of Hannibal, Missouri (Mark Twain, Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn) on the Mississippi River front. I fished many of the river’s tributaries, the ponds and lakes nearby. Nonetheless, the seas and the oceans were always the goal and ‘Big Time’ to me. I enjoy teaching and showing people how, when and where to catch lots of fish and possibly a ‘Fish of a Lifetime’.

I’ve fished with some of the best fishermen (at times hiring a guide) at virtually every destination, including here in Southwest Florida, the Florida Keys, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans to learn successful fishing methods, and techniques. I suggest that anyone wanting to learn to be a good fisherman or ‘fisher-lady’ do the same. One day on the water with a good fishing guide will cut your learning curve by years as well as long term costs trying to learn and fail on your own.

I have been affiliated with the Marine Industries of SW Florida for 14 years giving fishing seminars at the Ft. Myers and Bonita Boat Shows. I write frequent fishing reports for their website; www.goboatingflorida.com and for 14 years have consistently written monthly fishing reports for publications including Coastal Angler Magazine for over 8 years now.

Through all of this, I have been supported by the 1st Mate Vicki (my wife) and over the last 10 years my 2nd Mate, Moby Dick (Chocolate Lab) frequently accompanying me to the Marina and the Florida Keys. They both love fish and fishing. Some of my clients, friends and neighbors joined Moby last October at our house with gifts and treats to celebrate his 10th Birthday as 2nd Mate as he is recognized as the ‘heart and soul’ of the operation by many. At the ‘End of the Day’; this career has been the most self-rewarding and fulfilling career that I have had giving my all to people for a good time on the water learning and catching fish.

INSHORE FISHING REPORT

February is sheepshead month and should be around the rocks, seawalls, mangroves and docks. They are ‘rumored’ to be difficult to catch and clean, but they are a blast to catch and great to eat. Contrary to the above stated ‘rumor’; they are not difficult to catch when the ‘bite is on’, meaning that no fish bites aggressively 24/7. When these fish go into their feeding ‘mode’ they are quite easy to catch, as some will catch themselves. Anglers targeting these fish need only to realize that it is during the feeding phase, that they become aggressive and easier to hook. Like other species, these are ‘schooling’ fish. However, when the small fish are biting your hook, the larger Sheepshead are on ‘break’ and will seem to disappear.

Recognizing a sheepshead bite from another species is key to understanding how and when to set the hook. Hard hits and redundant ‘nibbles’ are most likely mangrove snappers or pinfish. When the mangrove snappers are biting, odds are the sheepsheads are not eating or have relocated to another location until time for them to eat. ‘Light’ tugs or gentle pulls are sheepshead. They will pick up the bait and swim away with the bait to the left or to the right of the initial presentation. This is the time to ‘set’ the hook.

My baits of choice are fiddler crabs or shrimps. I use more shrimps than crabs as they are easier to find at the bait stores and easier to put on the hooks. I buy extra shrimp so as to chop some up and ‘chum’ under the docks or around the areas I fish. Use light tackle with a small #1 or #2 bait hook on a 30lb. leader. Place a light pinch weight about 6” above the hook to help with casting and to keep the bait on the seabed. This technique will yield lots of nice fish once you locate them.

