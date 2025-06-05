18-Foot Vessel “Skippin Sue” Deployed to Enhance Artificial Reef Near Destin-Fort Walton Beach

Source @OkaloosaCounty

The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Natural Resources Team, in partnership with Coleen Marine, successfully deployed the 118-foot offshore utility supply vessel SKIPPIN SUE on Monday. The vessel now rests approximately 8 nautical miles south of Destin-Fort Walton Beach, at a depth ranging from 51 to 77 feet from bow to stern.

Positioned near the RMS ATLANTIS, another significant artificial reef structure, SKIPPIN SUE will contribute to vital marine habitat development and offer exceptional opportunities for divers and anglers alike.

Explore the full map of Okaloosa County’s expansive artificial reef system at: https://www.destinfwb.com/explore/eco-tourism/artificial-reefs/maps/?