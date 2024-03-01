It is debatable the exact origins of Key Lime pie. It is believed to have started by the Bahamians over 100 years ago. I love Key Lime pie. The tart and sweet combination is one of my favorite tastes and my husband’s favorite. I hope you enjoy this recipe. It is easy and delicious.

Ingredients:

3 egg yolks

14 oz. cam sweetened condensed milk

½ cup of key lime juice

Zest of one key lime

Graham cracker crust

Separate egg yolks and place in a bowl to blend. You must whip the eggs at high speed for 5 minutes to make it thicker and airy.

Add sweetened condensed milk and blend again until well mixed.

Add lime zest.

Poor mixture into graham cracker crust and chill 12 to 14 hours to make it set.

This option is for those that are uncomfortable eating eggs raw. Preheat oven to 350 and place pie in oven 15 minutes. Remove and refrigerate 12 to 14 hours to make it set

I hope you enjoy this simple recipe. If you have comments or a recipe you would like to share. Please contact me at