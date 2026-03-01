If you are looking for the best fish grip out there, look no further than The Fish Grip.

This is the original floating plastic fish grip developed by avid anglers. It took 16 years and 4 different models to get “The Fish Grip” to where it is today. I have been using the original fish grip for years on my charters, and it has been great! My clients, who might not be used to handling fish, can now do so safely and confidently without getting hurt. This is great for quicker pictures and less handling if the fish is going to be released. It allows us to control the fish, making the process quick and easy to return the fish to the water in a timely manner. If it is a keeper and perhaps a larger fish, it is still a great tool that makes it easy for anyone to handle a fish and stay in control.

The Fish Grip also floats, which is great in case it is dropped overboard. Since they have a wide pad area on both sides of the gripping area, it doesn’t poke holes in the fish’s mouth as some other grippers do, and it forms a heart, but I’m not Sure if that’s intentional lol. They are very durable and hold up in saltwater environments. If you need smaller-sized grippers, they make the JR, which also floats, and the mini grip. The great thing is they are American-made right in Jackson, Mississippi. Check out their website at https://thefishgrip.net. They have other products worth looking at as well.