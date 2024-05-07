25-inch Westslope Cutthroat is an Idaho Record

A 25-inch-long westslope cutthroat trout is the new catch-and-release length record for Idaho. Daniel Whitesitt, of Post Falls, Idaho caught the big cutthroat on a stonefly nymph while fly fishing the Clark Fork River in northern Idaho on April 13.

Daniel’s fish eclipsed the previous record of 24 inches set by Madison Nackos in 2021 from nearby Priest Lake.

Cutthroat trout are Idaho’s state fish, and the westslope cutthroat trout are one of three subspecies native to the state, along with the Bonneville and Yellowstone cutthroat trout. Westslope cutthroats rarely exceed 20 inches in length, making Daniel’s fish and exceptional catch.

For more Idaho record fish, go to idfg.idaho.gov.