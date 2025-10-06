28th Annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby

The Islamorada Charter Boat Association put on another great event for 95 anglers ages 0-10 years old in the 28thAnnual Keys Kids Fishing Derby on September 28th, hosted by the Lorelei. Junior anglers pay no fee to take part in this event. They may fish in one of three different divisions, Offshore, Shoreline or Backcountry and awards are given for three different age groups in each of these divisions. Ditty bags packed full of fishing and other goodies from many local businesses and other donors, including a fishing rod with tackle box for anglers who did not have a fishing rod, from Fish Florida, were handed out. Lines were in at 9AM and the weigh scales closed at 1PM.

Felix Stanczyk was this year’s Grand Champion with a 26.4 pound Kingfish. 8 year old Felix took home a fishing rod from Tackle Center of Islamorada, a framed Pasta Pantaleo print, the grand champion tournament trophy, award certificate, and awesome tackle box backpack from World Wide Sportsman, as well as other prizes and a story to tell for years to come.

Forty-five of the anglers registered for the shoreline division, most fishing from the docks at the Lorelei, the home of the derby. Weighmasters Brandon Greenwood and Gage Knopp weighed a 1.5-pound snapper from Tackle Center’s monster truck for 2 year old Maddie Johnson winning the 0-4 age division. Maddie and all the other winning anglers were awarded fishing rods from Tackle Center of Islamorada, Pasta Prints, tournament trophies, award certificates and lots of other great gifts. Second place shoreline was Maddie’s sister Harper Johnson age 4 with a one pound snapper followed by 2 year old Owen Burns with a .7 pound grunt. It was a tie for 1st and 2nd in the 5-7 age group. Winning 1stplace was Julia Ford age 5 with a 1.3 pound snapper, followed by Raelyn Edwards age 7 with a .9 pound grunt. Third place went to Brooklyn Sage Tsang age 7 with a .8 grunt. Allie MacShane, age 10, won the 8-10 age group with her 1.0 pound snapper that was weighed in a few minutes before Emma Evans who also caught a 1.0 pound snapper that would put ten year old Emma in second place on time. Third place went to 8 year old Landon Holley with a .9 pound snapper. All fish caught at the Lorelei were released immediately after being weighed in.

Backcountry division anglers Beau and Emma Evans both weighed in .9 pound snappers. Beau age 4 weighed in first and Emma age 2 would take second place on time. Three year old Emilia DeSantis won third place with a .7 pound snapper. In the 5-7 age group Anneka Douma, a long time participant in the tournament weighed in a 2.2 pound mackerel to win the division. Gray Garia took second place with a 1.5 pound jack on time and Ames Douma age 7 took third place with his 1.5 pound jack. Winner of the 8-10 year olds was Nealey Cockerham age 8 with a 1.7 pound jack. Second place went to Fisher Gregory, also 8 year old with his .7 pound snapper.

Offshore angler Eli Lambert, who is four years old, won his division with an 8.7 pound tuna. Second place was 4 year old Claire Stanczyk with a 7.9 pound tuna and Dylan Holsen age three won third place with a 1.7 pound snapper. Kneyland Cloyd won the 5-7 age group with an 8.9 pound king mackerel. Hayes Davis, age 6, took second place with an 8.2 pound dolphin and third place went to 7 year old Sadie Stanczyk with a 5.7 pound tuna. Eight year old Jennings Early won his division with a 16.4 pound bonito. Dalton Biondoletti age 8 landed a 5.9 pound dolphin for second place and Morada Mason age 9 caught a 1.9 pound snapper for third.

There were many outstanding catches this year including tarpon, goliath grouper, redfish, snook and other species. This year’s winner was 7 year old Robert Handbury who released his first ever tarpon. Let’s just say he’s hooked for life!

A huge thank you goes to the Lorelei for chumming the waters and allowing the kids to fish from shore this one day a year. Sportsman’s Adventures donated all the goodie bags, Pasta and Angela Pantaleo backed, bagged and supplied prints for all the winners. World Wide Sportsman donated hats, tackle boxes, and prizes for all the winners. Madison Hill and Landon Couture who took all the wonderful pictures. Local law enforcement officers were on site to talk with the kids and help them fish. A casting contest was held on the beach where anglers won a multitude of prizes. Mote Marine, IGFA, Marine Lab, Florida Keys Wildlife Society, and the National Parks Service were all on hand to educate the kids and adults. Lorelei was amazing, donating all the food including donuts, water and juice in the morning and hot dogs and sodas in the afternoon. A special thank-you goes out to the local captains, volunteers, and past anglers who aged out of the tournament when they turned 11, who came by to help the kids bait hooks, keep score, check in anglers, hand out awards and make the day go perfectly! We would like to thank all those who helped to make this event the success it was.

“Our founder Kathy Lewis just wanted to get kids fishing” said tournament director Dianne Harbaugh. “The Keys Kids Derby’s main purpose is to educate young anglers about fishing. We have everything available here at the Lorelei for kids that would normally not have a chance to go fishing. This includes fishing rods and tackle boxes for each angler from Fish Florida, who funds their efforts thru the sale of Fish Florida sailfish license plates, and bait supplied by Tackle Center of Islamorada. This is the best day of the year, just watching these kids have fun catching and releasing fish. There are so many kids that get to catch their first fish! Without the help from the Islamorada Fishing and Conservation Trust, the Islamorada Charter Boat Association, Alina Davis and other local supporters, we could not have made this such a great event. We can’t wait until next year!” A full list of awards and donors can be found on Facebook – Keys Kids Fishing Derby.