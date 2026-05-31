2nd Mate ‘Moby Dick’ Crosses the Rainbow Bridge

By: Capt. Terry Fisher

It is with heavy hearts that 1st Mate Vicki and I inform our friends and clients that we lost Moby Wayne Fisher (Chocolate Lab) after 10 wonderful years with him by our sides. He was and still is our ‘Best Friend’ and will always be in our hearts.

A few weeks back Moby suffered some kidney failure. We attempted to correct it and thought that we were making progress early on. Unfortunately, we were not able to determine the source creating his problems. During that time, Moby would stumble on his walks and appeared to be in a lot of pain due to bad joints and hips while walking with us on his morning and evening ‘treks’, which he looked so forward to on a daily basis. Deterioration of hips and joints can be somewhat common in Labrador Retrievers. This together with the kidney disease contributed to more internal issues to the point he needed relief. Vicki and I were by his side in the end, with lots of tears, hugs and kisses. He was a gentle dog, my ‘son’ and our ‘Best Friend’. We loved him so and always will. He will be missed on our yearly trips to the Florida Keys to spend family time together, at the house, on the dock and in the parks.

Our thanks to those friends and clients that always made him feel welcome, loved on him, played and enjoyed spending time with him. He was loved by our neighbors, some of which actually celebrated his 10th Birthday at our house last October. I am looking forward to seeing him and being with him in heaven. He will be with us in the Keys during our annual June trip. He was the ‘FACE’ of Fishface Charters.

Moby; Your earthly pain is gone, so go ahead and run around heaven like the young healthy dog that I know you are now, knowing how much you are loved and missed. Until then, we will keep on fishing and writing with you always in mind! We miss you Moby. Love Mommy and Daddy.

Most all species are active. Inshore and offshore fish are ready for anglers to ‘bring it on’! I love it when spring/summer arrives and fish become more available and much more aggressive. The bite and the harvest have been good. As we approach the hot summer months, the heat will move the offshore fish to deeper waters. This month grouper and snapper bites are good from 85ft.-120 feet. However, July will bring a different story.

Inshore will provide plenty of opportunity for redfish in and around the mangroves. The higher summer tides provide sufficient water levels to access back country areas. Snook are in full migration mode to move out of the river and creeks to the beaches and passes. Baits of choice for redfish will be shrimp, crabs, pinfish and ladyfish. Best baits for snook are pilchards.

Larger seatrouts will be harder to find and catch on the 4ft grass flats. However, lots of smaller ones will be there as well as lots of summertime catfish. Spanish mackerel should still be in the passes and near the beaches on the gulf side. Pompano and the spanish mackerel will be bonus catches fishing shallow, grass flats. Live shrimps and artificial presentations will work.

Mangrove snapper and sheepshead are under the docks. Larger Mangroves Snapper will be in the passes, such as Boca Grande on a drift using a ‘knocker’ rig in around 34ft. of water. Medium heavy tackle such as; 10-20lb. butt strength rod with a 4000 series spinning reel, loaded with 15lb. line and a 30lb. leader using a 2/0 hook and a 2-3oz. egg sinker will work just fine. Use shrimp, squid or small fish pieces of sardines for bait.

Migratory tarpon are here and are in Pine Island Sound, Charlotte Harbor, the passes and off the beaches. Naturally, larger tackle should be used such as 6000 series spinning reels with rods to match, 65lb.test line with 60-100lb. leaders and 6/0-8/0 Circle Hooks. Ladyfish, pinfish, crabs and pilchards are good baits to use.

This is Captain Terry Fisher with Fish Face Charters, LLC. Check out my website at www.fishfacecharters.com. Call or email me at 239-357-6829 or fishfacecharters@yahoo.com for a charter on my vessel or hire me to go out on yours as ‘Captain for Hire’ (by the hour) to learn fishing spots and techniques.