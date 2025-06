caught this Redfish in Virginia Beach.

🎣 Meet Wesley, 8, from Winchester, VA!

This was his biggest catch yet—and he couldn’t be more proud! Wesley is a passionate fisherman who doesn’t discriminate between freshwater and saltwater—he loves them all. In the past year alone, he’s reeled in two tagged fish—a rare feat for any angler, let alone an 8-year-old!

Keep casting, Wesley—we can’t wait to see what you catch next!