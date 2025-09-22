A Baby White Shark Nursery Discovered Off the Coast of New York

Just off the coast of Long Island, New York, a surprising discovery is changing what we know about one of the ocean’s most iconic predators: baby great white sharks.

Marine scientist Greg Metzger, Chief Field Coordinator for the South Fork Natural History Museum (SOFO) Shark Research Team, leads efforts to catch, tag, and release sharks in the area. Each tag helps gather critical data about shark movements, behavior, and habitats.

“All you ever hear is that nothing is known about sharks,” says Metzger. “But they’re apex predators—the gatekeepers of the environment.”

Thanks to years of tagging and tracking, Metzger and his team have confirmed something remarkable: New York waters are home to a nursery for young great white sharks.

The discovery is featured in National Geographic’s documentary Baby Sharks in the City, which follows Metzger’s mission to tag a juvenile great white with a special camera.

“Baby white sharks are by far the hardest fish I’ve ever tried to catch,” he admits. “They’ve got a massive attitude—you’ll see it in the show.”

Want to dive deeper into their work? You can stream Baby Sharks in the City now on Hulu and Disney+.