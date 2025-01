I caught this 15-19 inches Spotted Trout in Suwannee, Florida.

Spent Friday 1-10 on the waters around Suwannee with my friends Phil Miceli and David Brown. The bite was on! The fish were hot on both artificial baits and live shrimp! Between the three of us we caught close to 40 trout and redfish on the day! It’ll be a day we won’t soon forget!