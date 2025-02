I caught this 42” Redfish in was caught in 2 feet of water on a twitch bait near the Dunlawton Bridge.

this fish was caught in 2 foot of water with a half a mile of the Dunlawton Bridge in Port Orange. It hit a mirror lure!! it was finally landed a quarter of a mile from where it was originally hooked. My partner and I saw the entire.take – it was like a tarpon, turning on a fly!