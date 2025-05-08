A Fishing Smorgasbord

By James Mc Manus

May has always been one of the best all-around months for all our finned friends. There are still crappie on the banks, spotted bass are going crazy feeding, stripers are bunched up under birds, it’s truly a smorgasbord for mixed bag days. The best part is the return of fish to the shallows and near shore where every kind of bait can be used.

Top water is one of my favorites and is pretty useless unless fish are holding fifteen or twenty feet or less and if they aren’t on the bank they usually show themselves chasing bait in open water. If you fish a lake with gulls always check around them even if you don’t see them working and if they seem to be on loons fish can be close, just down for the moment. If they are cruising they are probably following what’s happening down below.

This is one time of the year when you can just start working down a bank and never have to crank the big motor, although any slack areas can be eliminated fairly quickly based on depth, clarity, wind or cover. Simply head down to a similar area that looks like the last good place. Keep several rods rigged with different baits, even active fish have preferences, and sometimes it’s a very minor difference, color, shape or depth change can make a big difference in how successful you are.

Our mountain lakes are just now reaching full pool so it may be necessary to skip ones that are still filling as there will be lots of floating debris so if you fish them be extra attentive while heading down lake. We do a lot of trolling and on some lakes that has to wait til they fill and then drop the level a foot or two so the debris stays on the bank.

If your lake is clear now is a good time to troll shallow plugs as close to shore with side planers as you can get. At the same time you can hit the deep side with lead line or dipsy divers on planer boards, spots especially can be all over the water column.

Enjoy this prime time, not too windy, hot or cold but just right and be careful and take some younguns, they will be thrilled to catch supper for the family. Thank the Lord for our wonderful lakes.

Later, Capt. James

