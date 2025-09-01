A Reminder that Fall is Around the Corner

By Andrew A. Cox

September is a transition month for the angling year. The first of the month continues to be hot air and warm water temperatures making some days outdoors uncomfortable. However, observant anglers will feel tinges of fall during the early morning hours. For the later days during this month, anglers will definitely feel the first days of fall leading into full swing fall angling in October, November, and early December. September and the other fall months are my favorite time of the angling season.

Anglers on the water during this month, may find fish schooling on area lakes and waterways. Anglers may catch schooling bass, hybrids, and possibly stripers. Unfortunately, this fishing activity is over just as quickly as it begins with the fish moving elsewhere or going into deeper water. Crappie, bream, and catfish may be found fishing during some daytime and evening hours.

As September proceeds, anglers can find cooler water temperatures, hopefully making fish more active and in shallower water. Anglers can explore streams and rivers entering reservoirs. With their cooler, shaded, and flowing waters, fish may be easier to locate and catch.

September is a good month to explore North Carolina’s trout waters. The North Carolina delayed harvest trout program begins October 1 and extends until the first of June. With thirty-one delayed harvest trout streams and lakes, the angler can explore which ones to target when the delayed harvest season begins. Anglers can also explore the hatchery supported trout waters extending across central and western North Carolina. Fishing in these waters may pick up with the cooler water temperatures that may be found during September. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources website (www.NCWildlife.gov) provides information regarding the trout stocking schedule for both delayed harvest and hatchery supported waters across the state. Anglers can also explore trout fishing opportunities in Tennessee through the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website (www.tn.gov/twra).

An added bonus of September fishing is that area waters are not as crowded and with less boating activity. School is in full swing by the time this month rolls around, particularly after the Labor Day holiday. Hunting and keeping up with college football takes other outdoor enthusiasts off the water. Accordingly, there is typically less boat traffic with quieter and more tranquil water conditions.

Though continuing to be hot and muggy at times, September reminds us that fall is just around the corner. Good fishing can be found over the course of this month for the angler willing to be outdoors and able to adapt one’s angling methods to the gradually changing water and weather conditions. Good angling and be safe.

Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. His writing interests specialize in angling and travel, human interest, and general fishing technique oriented topics. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and north Florida for over forty years. He has also fished the waters of most states within the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Africa and several Caribbean islands. He enjoys fresh and saltwater fishing for bass, bream, crappie, trout, redfish, and speckled trout using fly, bait casting, and spinning equipment. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at andrewtrout@aol.com.