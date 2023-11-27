A Simpler Time In Franklin County, Fla.

A visit to Franklin County’s coast is like going back in time. Places like Apalachicola, East Point, Alligator Point, St. George Island and Carrabelle offer the experience of a simpler time, a time when folks gather around an oyster bar for great seafood, a cold beverage and conversations about the day’s catch or what tomorrow’s fishing trip might have in store.

These coastal fishing communities are nestled right in the heart of one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. The saltwater fishing, both inshore and offshore, is probably the most popular attraction for the area and with good reason… it’s epic!

A host of charter captains and crews wait to take you on the fishing expedition of your dreams. Deep blue water for sailfish, king mackerel, mahi and more is easily accessible. If the deep blue isn’t your thing, the inshore choices include redfish, speckled trout, tripletail, tarpon and so much more. If you’ve never experienced a redfish crushing a topwater plug, you’re missing out!

With all these fishing options, it’s a rare occasion that weather will prevent you from feeling a fish tug your line.

Don’t overlook the freshwater fishing that the Apalachicola River and its many tributaries offer those in search of bass, bream, catfish and more. In the lower reaches of this coastal river system, anglers often catch bass and redfish in the same day.

Advanced and beginner paddlers will find exactly what they’ve been looking for in a paddling adventure. It’s almost like kayaks were invented for this place. With paddler’s trails, launches, amenities and events, you won’t find a more exciting, scenic and wild place to skim across the water.

But wait, there’s more! Visitors will find the area full of fun and exciting things to do besides fishing. Experience old Florida how it used to be along our gorgeous beaches or explore a museum or old lighthouse. Birdwatch on hiking trails. Paddle down a lazy stretch of river or backwater. There’s something for everyone here… and don’t forget oysters!

Here are some fishing tips for anyone coming down soon. If you’re after redfish and trout, you’re in luck… the fall bite can be amazing! If the weather is mild, cast a topwater plug like a Rapala Skitterwalk or a sub-surface plug like a Mirrodine. If it’s cooler than usual, a small jig tipped with live shrimp or Berkley Gulp will produce best. Live shrimp will catch just about anything that swims and is the surest bet for getting bit.

For more info and a complete list of rentals, charters, supplies and more, visit www.floridasforgottencoast.com.