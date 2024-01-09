Yamaha’s 2024 Helm Master® EX Technology

255 FSH Sport H Feature

Embark on a nautical adventure like never before with Yamaha’s latest masterpiece, the 255 FSH Sport H. This versatile vessel seamlessly combines performance, comfort, and convenience, making it the ideal choice for both avid anglers and boating enthusiasts seeking family-friendly fun.

New and exclusive to the 255 FSH Sport H is Helm Master® EX and joystick, designed for smooth, precise low-speed maneuvering. Helm Master® EX allows the driver to move the boat forward, reverse, laterally, and rotationally with just one hand on the joystick. The new feature is easy to use and can be mastered by new boaters quickly. Helm Master® EX independently controls each motor using a system called Dual Thrust Control, which uses a pair of electronic throttle bodies to control the amount of thrust each motor produces.

At the heart of the 255 FSH Sport H are the Twin Supercharged 4-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, Super Vortex High Output Yamaha Marine Engines, delivering a powerful and exhilarating ride. Whether you’re craving the thrill of high-speeds or a leisurely cruise, the 255 FSH Sport H caters to every aspect of your boating desires.

Boasting a sleek exterior, the 255 FSH Sport H is available in Mist Gray or Powder Blue, allowing you to cruise the waves in style. Packed with state-of-the-art technology, this boat has both a 12″ Simrad® touchscreen display and a 7″ Connext® touchscreen display, providing intuitive navigation and easy access to essential information for a seamless on-water experience.

The Yamaha E-Series further enhances the boating experience with features like push-to-start and stop, RPM engine sync, and single-level throttle pairing. These innovations not only simplify operation but also ensure precision and control, allowing both seasoned anglers and newcomers to enjoy the journey with confidence.

While Helm Master® EX takes center stage as the pinnacle of center console features, the 255 FSH Sport H offers more than just maneuverability. Yamaha’s signature swim platform comes complete with beverage mounts, backrest cushions, and access to Yamaha’s exclusive pump clean-out ports. It’s not just a boat; it’s a sanctuary for family outings, providing a comfortable and enjoyable space for every member aboard.

For the avid angler, the 255 FSH Sport H is equipped with ample gunwale and T-top rod storage, ensuring that your gear is always within reach. Additionally, the 18-gallon portside livewell adds a practical touch, keeping your bait fresh and lively throughout your fishing excursions.

Whether you’re seeking the freedom of the open sea or a relaxing day on the water, the 255 FSH Sport H delivers on all fronts. Discover the perfect blend of performance, versatility, and family-friendly features, and elevate your boating experience to new heights with Yamaha.

Find out more about Yamaha’s 2024 Boat Lineup here: https://www.yamahaboats.com/

Find boating resources, tips and more here: https://linktr.ee/yamahaboating