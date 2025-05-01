Ahoy Mates! It’s The Tampa Bay Boat Show

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: DAVE LABELL 727.893.8523, www.tampabayboatshows.com

dlabell@tampabay.com

AHOY MATES!

Chart your course the Florida State Fairgrounds on June 27, 28, 29

Enjoy walking around millions of dollars of inventory on hand from Tampa Bay’s

leading boat dealers. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is a grand event showcasing area

boat dealers/manufacturers, the latest in boating and fishing supplies.

Tampa Bay’s Largest Boating Sales Event!

The Tampa Bay Boat show offers a great way to see and compare all available

makes and models in one location. Pontoons, Cruisers, Center Consoles, Jet Skis,

exhibits and more. Plus, you don’t want to miss the Florida Fishing School Seminars

Series each day. Take part in a series of presentations by the area’s top fishing

guides and local experts…great tips, secrets, and fun! Learn how to catch the big

one!

There is something for Boaters of all ages waiting for you. After you have found

your dreamboat explore the many exhibits of the clothing, sunglasses, boating and

docking accessories and so much more.

The event is open to the public, and admission is free so bring the family and make

a day of it. You could be on the water before the weekend is over.

Tampa Bay Boat Show June 27, 28, 29

HOURS: FRIDAY 10AM – 5PM, SATURDAY 10AM-5PM, SUNDAY 10AM-5PM

FREE ADMISSION- Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610

Tampabayboatshows.com