Ahoy Mates! It’s The Tampa Bay Boat Show

Chart your course the Florida State Fairgrounds on March 1, 2, 3

Enjoy walking around millions of dollars of inventory on hand from Tampa Bay’s leading boat dealers. The Tampa Bay Boat Show is a grand event showcasing area boat dealers/manufacturers, the latest in boating and fishing supplies.

Tampa Bay’s Largest Boating Sales Event!

The Tampa Bay Boat show offers a great way to see and compare all available makes and models in one location. Pontoons, Cruisers, Center Consoles, Jet Skis, exhibits and more. Plus, you don’t want to miss the Florida Fishing School Seminars Series each day. Take part in a series of presentations by the area’s top fishing guides and local experts…great tips, secrets, and fun! Learn how to catch the big one!

There is something for Boaters of all ages waiting for you. After you have found your dreamboat explore the many exhibits of the clothing, sunglasses, boating and docking accessories and so much more.

The event is open to the public, and admission is free so bring the family and make a day of it. You could be on the water before the weekend is over.

Tampa Bay Boat Show March 1, 2, 3

HOURS: FRIDAY 10AM – 5PM, SATURDAY 10AM-5PM, SUNDAY 10AM-5PM

FREE ADMISSION- Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 US-301, Tampa, FL 33610

Tampabayboatshows.com