All February Long – Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine 15th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors continues – DUPLICATED

All February Long – Safe Daylight, Orlando Coastal Angler Magazine 15th Annual Shad and Crappie Derby sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors continues. Catch/Photo/ Release tournament. Check out this December issue to find a sign-up location near you. With over 25 locations in Orange, Seminole, Lake or Osceola Counties there is sure to be one close to your home or where you buy your minnows. FREE to enter and fish, Adult division and Youth division. Monthly prizes for the largest fish of the month and grand prizes for the overall winners of each division. Over $5000 in prizes to give away to our lucky anglers. The Derby continues until the last day in February, fish as much as you want and enter as many fish as you want, spread the word, and tell 5 of your angling friends.