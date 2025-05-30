All In The Cast

By: Joe Sheaffer

As we enter the summer months, the heat rises along the Southwest Florida coastal areas and the fish are in transition. Our inshore species are looking for areas that allow them to get out of the heat. Many anglers opt for early morning fishing opportunities, and will use top water lures to find fish lurking in the shallows before the sun gets high in the sky. Once the sun is up and the day heats up the shallow water bite usually gets tough. Many anglers call it a day and head home as the morning warms up.

Many fish like redfish and snook head for cover, like mangroves, docks, and bridges to escape the heat. Knowing where the fish are is an advantage but fishing around different types of cover can be a challenge. Presenting your lure or bait around tight and sticky structures can be frustrating. I have had my share of hang ups and break offs, too many to count! Being able to make accurate casts along or under different types of structure can be a huge advantage in a successful day of fishing or a day of frustration. Whether we use lures or live bait, making the right cast in potentially fishy areas can be the difference in getting a fish to bite. I love to skip baits under docks and mangroves. I have spent many hours working on this technique and have confidence in making an accurate cast. A great cast doesn’t guarantee a bite every time but your odds of catching a fish will increase. I could spend a long minute explaining how to skip a lure, but YOUTUBE has many different anglers and lessons on casting. I would encourage you to check them out. Good luck and keep casting!