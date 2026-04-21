It’s all Coming Together

By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

May is one of the most exciting times of year to fish offshore in the Florida Keys. As late spring transitions into early summer, we’re treated to warm water, and an incredible variety of species to target. It’s a time when everything starts to come together, giving anglers the opportunity to experience multiple styles of fishing in a single trip.

One of the biggest changes we see this time of year is a shift in focus toward the Gulf Stream. As summer approaches, we begin heading offshore, putting an emphasis on targeting mahi-mahi. These beautiful, hard fighting fish become the primary target on many of our trips. In a lot of ways, mahi fishing can be more like hunting than fishing. We do spend time trolling, but we also spend a lot of time with the binoculars out, scanning the horizon for signs of life like birds, weed lines, floating debris, or anything that might be holding fish. Every day offshore is an adventure, and you never know what you’re going to find out there. When everything comes together, the action can be incredibly rewarding. We’ve got a lot to look forward to as mahi fishing typically stays strong throughout the summer and into fall.

Another exciting aspect of fishing in May is the reopening of grouper season on May 1. This is something anglers look forward to all year. With the season open, we can once again target species like black grouper, red grouper, and gag grouper, all of which are excellent on the table and put up a great fight. In addition, deep water grouper such as snowy grouper reopens, along with other deep drop species like tilefish. This gives us the flexibility to mix in deep dropping on our offshore trips, adding even more variety and opportunity to the day.

Closer to the reef, the fishing remains just as productive. Yellowtail snapper fishing can be outstanding in May, especially when conditions are right and the current is manageable. Mutton snapper are also a great target. Bottom fishing overall can be very consistent, providing steady action and a great way to round out a trip.

All in all, this month offers some of the best fishing of the year. Whether you’re chasing mahi in the Gulf Stream, dropping deep for grouper and tilefish, or anchoring up on the reef for snapper, there’s no shortage of opportunity. It’s a time of year that truly showcases just how special offshore fishing in the Keys can be.

If you’re looking to experience it for yourself, I’d love to have you join me aboard The Captain Easy out of Islamorada, Florida. It’s a great time to hop on board one of the many professional charter boats throughout the Keys, all working hard to put their clients on fish and show them the best our waters have to offer!

— www.captaineasycharters.com | You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters, MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net