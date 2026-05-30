Summer’s Approach

By: Capt. Greg Poland

As we get into summer, June brings some of the best fishing opportunities of the year here in Islamorada, the Sportfishing Capital of the World. With warmer waters, longer days, and active fish both offshore and inshore, anglers of all levels have plenty to look forward to.

The mahi-mahi (dolphin) bite is heating up. June typically marks the start of peak mahi season, and this year is no exception. We’re seeing solid numbers of schoolies, with gaffers mixed in and even the occasional bull. Weed lines and floating debris in 300–1000 feet of water have been especially productive. Trolling ballyhoo and squid has been getting the job done. If you can get your hands on some pilchards, ease up to a weed line and toss a few out, you’ll know pretty quickly if anyone’s home.

Reef fishing remains strong, with yellowtail snapper biting well along the edge in 60–90 feet of water. Heavy chumming and small pieces of cut bait are the go-to approach. Mangrove snapper numbers are improving, especially around the patch reefs. Grouper season is opened on May 1st, so by now almost everyone in the Keys has had a grouper sandwich. If you are targeting blacks and reds try using live pinfish and pilchards. Be ready to work for it as these fish don’t come up easy.

Tarpon fishing continues to be a highlight in June, particularly around the bridges and channels during evening outgoing tides. Big migratory fish are still hanging around, making it a great time to hook into a true silver king. Live mullet and crabs are top baits. Lately, I’ve been starting the mornings chasing tarpon, then switching gears to target bonefish on live shrimp.

Snook and redfish are also active throughout the Everglades and along mangrove shorelines. Early mornings and late afternoons with topwater plugs or soft plastics can produce some exciting action. Tripletail fishing around the crab trap buoys has been really productive this time of year, and we recently landed a big one while searching for tarpon in the backcountry.

Whether you’re heading offshore for pelagics or exploring the mangroves, June is a phenomenal month to fish Islamorada. I’ve got some openings and would love to get you out on the water on my brand-new 29ft Contender bay boat. It’s the perfect setup for everything from backcountry trips to offshore runs. If you’re looking to catch the fish of a lifetime—or just bring home dinner, give me a call at 305-3327.

Tight lines and good luck out there!

— Visit Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email gregpoland@icloud.com

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