By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

June in the Florida Keys is when summer fishing really hits its stride, and it’s one of the most exciting times of the year to be on the water. Calm seas, warm temperatures, and an abundance of fish make it a favorite month for both anglers and captains. Whether you’re heading offshore, working the reef, or dropping to the bottom, June offers something for everyone.

One of the biggest highlights this time of year is the outstanding mahi-mahi fishing. As summer settles in, schools of mahi begin showing up in better numbers offshore. These beautiful fish with their tropical colors are often found around weed lines, floating debris, and current edges. It’s not uncommon to find large schools of mahi, giving anglers multiple shots at fast action. Mahi are not only great fighters and exciting to catch, but they’re also a favorite for eating making them a top target throughout the summer.

While offshore action is heating up, the bottom fishing in June is just as productive. Mutton snapper are a primary target for us here in the Keys, and this time of year is excellent for catching quality fish. Fishing deeper wrecks and reef edges with live bait or fresh cut bait often produces solid muttons, along with the occasional grouper mixed in. On the reef, yellowtail snapper fishing remains excellent. Chumming the reef and presenting baits naturally in the current can lead to consistent action and a nice catch for the table.

This year brings an added bonus that has many anglers especially excited: an extended red snapper season. With the season May 22, all the way through June 20 along with a few weekends in October we’re seeing the longest red snapper opening in at least a decade—if not closer to fifteen years. While red snapper aren’t typically our primary target in the Florida Keys like they are in other parts of the country, they are certainly a welcome addition.

Most of our bottom fishing efforts focus on mutton snapper, but there are several areas where red snapper can be caught, and having the opportunity to keep them during this extended season adds an extra layer of excitement. Think of them as a bonus fish, something that complements the already strong snapper and reef fishing we enjoy this time of year.

If you’ve been thinking about planning a trip, June is a fantastic time to experience everything the Florida Keys has to offer. I’d love to have you join me aboard the Captain Easy, or you can explore the many other great charter boats throughout the Keys. Either way, the fishing is hot, and the opportunities are endless.

— www.captaineasycharters.com | You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters, MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net