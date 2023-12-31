January Opportunities

By: Capt. Greg Poland

Happy New Year to all and I hope you and your family had a great holiday season and you found some new tackle under your tree! As the cold fronts roll in this time of the year, we are sure to have great action as anglers will find themselves with some great fishing opportunities in the Everglades National Park and the Gulf of Mexico.

With mild temperatures and an abundance of marine life, this month promises an exciting mix of inshore and offshore adventures. Over in the Everglades, the cooler temperatures have ushered in an array of inshore species eager to feed in the shallows of the National Park.

The mangrove-lined channels and expansive grass flats are bustling with activity. Snook, redfish, and seatrout are the stars of the show, responding well to live bait presentations and artificial lures. I like to target the mangrove edges during high tides for snook or use a bighead with a live shrimp on the bottom for redfish.

This is my favorite time of year to run into the Gulf of Mexico, as January marks the beginning of the winter migration with pelagic species like spanish mackerel, kingfish, and cobia making appearances along with some great shark action. I like to fly a kite way back behind the boat with a live spanish and watch the big sharks blow up on the surface, often while trying for that big shark we wind up with a whopper kingfish.

The photo of the tiger shark ate a live mackerel off the kite. However, weather conditions in January can vary, so I run SXM on my Simrad, not only do I have great music, but it gives me a current up-to date forecast of the weather around me.

This is the time of the year to keep a close eye on the forecast and be prepared in case the wind picks up. January offers a diverse and rewarding fishing experience in the Everglades National Park and the Gulf of Mexico so whether you’re exploring the intricate mangrove channels or heading offshore in pursuit of pelagic species, this month sets the stage for unforgettable angling adventures. If you’re looking to get out on the water give me a call and set up a 1/2 day or full day adventure on your boat or my new Contender.