Islamorada in February

By: Capt. Greg Poland

February in Islamorada has got to be one of the best places in the world to go fishing as the weather is perfect and the fish are biting! The offshore bite has been on fire with a lot of nice kingfish and tuna being caught. We have been on the hunt for sailfish the past couple of months, and over in the Everglades area, the action for redfish and snook has been steady.

Sharks are still a problem to contend with, but with the cooler water temperatures they have slowed down quite a bit allowing us to land the fish on the boat, without them taking their share, and released much better than we were during the warmer months. For the last few months, I have been fishing different locations until I see signs of a shark, then simply moving to another location. This way, we are not feeding them our prized gamefish and if I have a client that wants to pull on one, I get out the big rod, catch it in hopes of giving it a reason to move out of the area. There are now a couple of products that will irritate sharks, however, I have not tried one yet. If you have had any success with these types of devices, drop me a note and let me know how it is working out!

This time of year, we have many visitors from up north trying their hands fishing the Florida Keys. If you would like to get out on the water with some local fishing knowledge, drop me a line and I’ll show you how we do it either on your boat or mine and let me show you around the backcountry or the oceanside. Tight Lines and see you out on the water!

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email gregpoland@icloud.com

