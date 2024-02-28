Watch the Weather

By: Capt. Greg Poland

The fishing around Islamorada has been amazing lately as long as you pick the better weather days, as there has been some calm days before the storms. If you were lucky enough to get out, then you know the fishing has been great!

I have been spending some time both in the backcountry fishing for snook and found some goliath grouper that have moved in from the Gulf and who have been doing their best feed on the snook. I also found that the fishing just off the edge on the Atlantic side of the Keys, that I have been catching a good number of kingfish.

I have not spent much time as I would like chasing the sailfish bite, but when I have had the time, it has been steady. Listening to other anglers, I have even heard of guys spotting some blue fin tuna while out sail fishing, that has got to be a sight! I have never seen a 300 lb tuna, but I bet it’s unbelievable to see a pack of them swimming down the reef.

While fishing for the snook, I like a 10-15lb spin rod spooled with beaded line and a 30lb fluorocarbon leader and either a jig head or a circle hook, and for the kingfish I move up a rod size and use a 20lb rod again with brace then a mono leader with a piece of leader wire about 10 inches with a circle hook and a pilchard. I have some dates open this month if you would like to get out on the water with me and see my techniques. Stop by the Lorelei if you happen to be around in the afternoons and say hello and let’s swap some fishing stories!

