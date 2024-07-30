Storm Dodgers

By: Capt. Greg Poland

It is now the dog days of summer but the snook and smaller tarpon fishing in the Florida Everglades has been epic lately, and the only issue we have are the seasonal afternoon thunderstorms.

However, on board my new 26’ Contender boat, I opted to purchase the Sirus XM Satellite Weather Service, and we have had good luck navigating around the stormy weather most days.

I will admit that there still are some days we can’t outrun these storms and we end up simply huddling under the T-Top! My boat is simply amazing, and I want to thank the crew at GTB Boats in Key Largo for putting it all together and keeping me on the water chasing fish, whether its deep in the backcountry or out on the refine.

If you do find yourself in the backcountry load up your bait well with pinfish or pilchards and cast them into the potholes or shorelines and hold on. I like to use a 7ft 15-20lb spin rod loaded with beaded line along with a heavy duty jighead or a sinker with a circle hook and put my live bait of choice on and start prospecting along the shoreline. Another great option is the same tackle with a cork about 6ft away from a live bait.

If you have time to get away and want to come check out my new ride, give me a call or stop by the Lorelei to say hello. Keep dodging the storms and keep catching the fish! Capt. Greg.

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email gregpoland@icloud.com

Instagram: gregpoland Facebook: Fishing in the Florida Keys with

Capt. Greg Poland