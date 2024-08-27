Fishing Heritage

By: Capt. Rob Modys

I’m pretty sure that most of us that fish do so because of a mentor, and I’m going to guess that a great many of those mentors are relatives. Perhaps grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, and even brothers and sisters. In my case it was my father and both of my grandfathers.

We moved from Virginia to the southwest coast of Florida when I was five years old. Shortly after relocating, my father took me on my first fishing expedition to an old bridge that had been converted into a fishing pier, thanks to the completion of a new bridge.

We dropped hooks into the water baited with squid and shrimp. It didn’t take long for my first bite and hookup. I remember reeling and looking down at the same time to see what was on the end of the line. It turned out to be a small octopus! It was squirting ink everywhere and immediately got the attention of the other anglers on the bridge.

Help was given by most everyone from hook removal to release. Congratulations were given along with pats on the back, and I noticed something even at my very young age. Everyone seem to enjoy my catch as much, and maybe more, than I did. My fascination with fishing began that morning and sixty-five years later I’m still thoroughly hooked.

As time went by, I fished with both of my grandfathers. I learned all about fishing for flounder in the Rappahannock River in Virginia, and going after stripers near the mouth of the Metedeconk River in New Jersey. I also learned the delicate art of catching blue crabs in both locations.

My dad, and my granddad from Virginia, were both spin fisherman where bait was the way. As a matter of fact, it was the only way. My granddad from New Jersey was first and foremost a fly fisherman, and when forced to use a spinning rod always used artificials. This proved to be the greatest fishing education I could have ever asked for because all their expertise rubbed off on me.

In my adult life I continued to fish wherever I lived, which included Kentucky, California, New Jersey and Virginia. I eventually made it back to Florida and started my career as a fishing guide along the coast and in the sounds of Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva Islands. I started fishing in the Keys in the late ’70’s, not as a guide, but as an adventurer. I honestly believe there is no better place to wet a line, whether it’s spin or fly.

My love of fishing continued to grow which led to writing articles about the sport, hosting an outdoor radio show and more recently, publishing four books. One of which I wrote to give homage to how this all started for me. The title is “Take a Kid Fishing,” an award-winning book that focuses on giving adults a guide for introducing kids to fishing. It’s based on what I learned over the years as a guide who not only fished the avid angler, but also specialized in family fishing.

Lastly, I’m asking you, the angler, to do your part in spreading the love of fishing. It can be a youngster in the family, or perhaps the kid next door or down the street. I believe that the love of fishing doesn’t start by accident or out of the blue. It almost always starts with a mentor.

Take a Kid Fishing is available at catchyououtdoors.com and Amazon Books.