Capt. Joel’s Fishin’ Holes

By: Capt. Joel Brandenburg

When you see a button, it’s a mutton with the exception of a lane snapper. Mutton snapper is one of the most sought-after game fish in the ocean. As the water temperature cools down the mutton snapper move in closer to the reefs. The biggest reason that the muttons migrate shallower as the water gets cooler is to intercept the Bait Fish. Ballyhoo, pilchards, speedos, goggle eyes, pinfish and several other bait fish migrate to the reefs and shallower waters as the water temperature cools down. It all has to do with the food chain. We’ve caught mutton snapper on live shrimp and dead shrimp, live mullet, and dead mullet, we have even caught mutton snapper on mullet gizzards while fishing for yellowtail snapper.

Most avid mutton, snapper anglers agree on two things. One thing all or most mutton snapper anglers agree on is the best way to get a mutton bite is by using a long leader from the sinker to the hook. The second thing all or most anglers agree on is that mutton snapper prefer to feed on the sand bottom.

Regarding the length and size of the leader some swear by a leader no longer than 20 feet and no heavier than 40 pounds, and some swear by a liter 50 foot long or longer and 50-pound test, mono or heavier. Some anglers say the important thing is to use a heavy enough sinker that it holds the bottom, and some anglers say just the opposite, you should use the smallest sinker that will get the bait to the bottom but still allow it to bounce along in the current.

Regarding sandy spots, when mutton fisherman fish a wreck they typically don’t fish directly on the wreck for the mutton. They fish around the wreck in the sandy spots bored out from the current surrounding the wreck or if they fish a reef or a ledge, they won’t drop down on the reefy parts of the reef or ledge they’ll drop down on the pockets of sand between the reefy spots. Mutton snapper are very finicky eaters.

We found during warmer months that a butterfly ballyhoo or a chunk of fresh bait works the best. We believe the reason why is during the warmer months the mutton snapper are more lethargic in the warm water and less likely to chase a bait. Vertical jigging can work well during the warmer months too.

During the cooler months when the mutton snapper is more active and less lethargic more app to chase live bait and that’s when we like to drop down live pinfish, mullet ballyhoo, pilchards, goggle eyes, speedos and any and all other bait that they feed on naturally to “match the hatch”.

When using a dead bait, we like to use a bigger hook buried, or hidden in the dead or cut bait. When using live bait, we like to use a smaller hook, so the live bait can swim more naturally and won’t be hindered by the hook.

During the warmer months mutton snapper are prevalent outside 150 feet deep. During the cooler months, mutton, snapper or prevalent inside 150 feet deep. The size and bag limit on mutton snapper is five per person with an aggregate of 10 per day and must measure 18 inches from the tip of the bottom lip to the tip of the pinched tail down the lateral line of the fish.

In my opinion, a mutton snapper taste very similar to the meat of a mangrove snapper whereas yellowtail snapper taste more like a queen snapper. Mutton meat is white and firm and flaky, and some of the best table fair in the world. Go out and give mutton snapper a try, they fight hard and are a challenge to get, but great to eat.

— For a charter with Ana Banana fishing company and CAPTAIN, Joel or Jojo Brandenburg Call 305-395-4212 cell 813-267-4401 office or visit our website at Marathonkeyfishingcharters.com or visit us in person at Ana Banana marina located at 11699 Overseas Highway.