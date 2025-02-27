Spring Fishing

By: Capt. Greg Poland

March is an excellent time to fish in the Florida Keys. When the winds pick up, I like to head to the Everglades and target snook and redfish along the shorelines using medium-sized spinning rods. A jighead tipped with a live shrimp or pinfish is my go-to bait. Be sure to carry a variety of jighead weights to match the water flow, and experiment with different depths, bouncing along the bottom or just under the surface. This technique attracts everything from goliath grouper to that trophy snook you are searching for.

If you’re using a trolling motor to work down a shoreline, pay close attention to undercuts and downed tree limbs as these areas hold baitfish and are prime ambush spots for snook. Fishing these structures slowly and methodically can make all the difference.

On calmer days, I like to switch gears and head to the Atlantic side of the Keys for a box full of yellowtails and if the weather allows, try chasing some pelagic species like sailfish or king mackeral. For these, I like to use a 20lb spinning setup with a heavier rod. My preferred baits are pilchards, threadfin herring, or ballyhoo, and taking the time to catch live bait is well worth it. If you can load up your live well, live chumming can be a game-changer in sparking a feeding frenzy.

I run a new 26ft Contender bay boat, so picking the right weather conditions is key for offshore fishing. In the Islamorada area, the reef edge is only 5-6 miles offshore, making for an easy run when conditions are favorable.

If you’re interested in booking a charter, feel free to reach out whether you’d like me to guide you on your boat or join me on mine!