Catching Something Big

By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

Spring is here and it’s one of the best times of the year to fish in the Florida Keys. As the waters warm, fish of all sizes become more active, making for incredible opportunities whether you prefer inshore, reef, or offshore fishing. From snapper on the reef to larger light tackle options for gamefish like sailfish, tuna, wahoo, and even mahi there’s something for every angler. There are also a few heavy tackle options for those folks looking to really test their endurance.

When I happen to get a customer that really wants to pull on something big, one of my favorite things to do is to take them offshore and put them on a large amberjack. These powerful fish, often averaging 40 pounds, and sometimes exceeding 100 pounds are commonly found around many of the deep wrecks, ledges, and seamounts out in 200 to 400 feet of water. Known for their brute strength and relentless fight, pulling an amberjack up from the depths can be an intense battle.

Live bait such as blue runners, speedo, and goggle eyes are some of the best choices, but they’re also an awesome fish to target with vertical jigs. Heavy-duty rods, reels with high drag settings, and strong lines are essential for landing these fish. The combination of heavy tackle and the fact that the fish start out so deep can make for a very difficult battle for some people. It’s amazing, with the right technique even a very young angler or someone with a small physical build can manage catching these fish, but often you’ll see a really big dude with huge muscles that isn’t used to this kind of fishing struggle to the point of giving up. It can be a lot of fun to watch sometimes!

The other heavy tackle species that is available this time of year are sharks! Where there are amberjack, there are sharks. Big sharks move into the offshore waters during the spring, drawn by the abundance of prey, including amberjack. For anglers looking to catch something even bigger, this is the perfect time to target species like huge tiger sharks, bulls, duskys, and hammerheads.

Shark fishing requires strong tackle, heavy rods and an enthusiastic angler to handle their sheer power. The best bait? Fresh caught black fin tuna, bonito, and amberjack. Hooking into a large shark is an adrenaline rush, and the fight can last hours. This kind of fishing isn’t for everyone, but I do have several customers that really enjoy it and come back year after year to target these impressive fish!

If you’re ready to take on some of the toughest fish in the ocean, there’s no better place than the Florida Keys in the spring. Whether you want to battle an amberjack or go after a monster shark, I would be happy to take you offshore and put you on the fish. Book a trip with me, and let’s make your next fishing adventure one to remember!

— www.captaineasycharters.com

You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters,

MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net