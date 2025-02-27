The Mystery of the Florida Keys

By: Capt. Rob Modys

Way before my first visit in the early ‘70s to the Florida Keys, there has long been a fascination by dreamers everywhere about this string of islands. I guess it is that little bit of pirate in all of us, or perhaps the need to just get away from it all.

Movies and TV shows were made, along with a multitude of specials about fishing, diving and traveling to this special place, but something that I think tends to get overlooked is the abundance of mystery books written with the Keys as a backdrop.

Recently one of my favorite Florida mystery authors, Carl Hiaasen, had his book Bad Monkey, that is set mostly in the Keys, adapted into a series on Apple TV. It turned out to be a big enough success to warrant a second season.

Hiaasen’s books are hilarious mystery romps through a good portion of the Keys and South Florida. They are some of the few that have made me actually laugh out loud at his characters and their antics. While you don’t need to read his books in any certain order, I’d go back and start with Tourist Season. That ought to get you instantly addicted and on the path to read his other fifteen novels.

James W. Hall has a series of mystery novels that mostly take place in the Keys, with a central character named Thorn. It’s kind of difficult to figure out exactly what Thorn is all about, but let’s just say, he’s a quiet guy that fly fishes and ties flies. It’s a must to read the books in order so start with Under Cover of Daylight.

I started reading Wayne Stinnett’s books just last year. His central character is retired U.S. Marine gunnery sergeant Jesse McDermitt, and almost all of the mystery stories start in and around the Middle and Lower Keys. The details he provides are remarkable and I’m guessing that’s because of his stint in the Marine Corps. There is never a dull moment and there’s always a surprise near the end. I love a good mystery that’s tough for the reader to solve. This is another series that should be read in order.

Laurence Shames has a series of 18 mystery novels called the Key West Capers. They are very well written and hilariously funny. Start with Florida Straits and enjoy the ride.

Tim Dorsey, who passed away in November of 2023, was one of the best comedy crime writers of all time. He was formerly a crime reporter for the Tampa Tribune and I’m sure that led to his central character, Serge A. Storms. Once again, start with Florida Roadkill. The title of this book is what made me have to read it.

Dave Barry was a humor columnist for the Miami Herald from 1983 to 2005. I used to read it whenever possible and was always taken by his wit and ability to show the insane side of life in South Florida. His books aren’t really what I’d call mystery novels, but are certainly worth the time for the continuous laughs at the absurdity of the criminal mind. His first novel was Big Trouble.