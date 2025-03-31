Fill The Livewell

By: Capt. Greg Poland

Fishing in the Everglades has been absolutely on fire lately! With tons of quality bait moving along the shorelines, the gamefish have been feeding like crazy. On a recent trip, we got into an incredible snook bite, releasing over 20, along with a few red and black drum. We were using light spinning outfits with half a shrimp on a jig, and the action was nonstop, my clients had an absolute blast out in the Glades.

The local bridges have been producing some great fishing as well, and the silver kings are starting to show up. I don’t think there’s any fish I’d rather target than tarpon, and I’ll be giving a full tarpon report next month. For this kind of action, I like to use a slightly heavier outfit and live pilchards or mullet to really get things going.

Prefer the patch reefs? You’re in luck as the bite out there has also been consistently solid. I always try to bring some pilchards if I can find them because the bigger snappers just can’t resist them. If you’re not into throwing a cast net, the Ballyhoop net is a game-changer and it’s easier on the body and deadly effective for catching live bait.

Once you anchor up on a good patch in the 20–40 ft range and put the chum out, you’ll start seeing cigar minnows and ballyhoo show up. When they do, slip the Ballyhoop net over and let it sit behind the chum bag. As the baitfish gather, slowly retrieve the net until the live bait is between the net and the chum bag, then make your move and get them into the live well.

With a well-stocked live well, your fishing options open up big time. Drop one to the bottom for snapper or grouper, or set one out on a flatline for a shot at sailfish or blackfin tuna.

If our type of fishing sounds like an adventure you would like to experience, give me a call, and let’s plan a half-day or longer trip to explore the bridges and backcountry. We can head out on my new 26ft. Bay Boat, or if you’d rather, I can hop on your boat and help you get it rigged up right for fishing in this area. Either way, be sure to fill those live wells with plenty of bait fish! Tight lines, and catch you next month, Capt. Greg.

