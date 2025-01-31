Winter Fishing

By: Capt. Greg Poland

Having lived my entire life in South Florida & The Florida Keys I must say we have the perfect winter weather and there are so many species of fish to go after, just this week I have been fishing for everything from Sailfish to Snook & the bottom fishing has been steady if your looking for a fish dinner.

If you are looking to get out on a charter I have plenty of open dates on the calendar and would love to get you out on my new 26ft Contender or if you have a boat but want some local knowledge give me a call at the contact info below and lets set up a trip. The bite in the gulf for the Spanish Mackerel is going strong and its the perfect family trip where everybody is going to bend the rod and catch a few fish, we have had a few cobia swim by the boat and that has been a lot of fun as well.

Randy Town from islamorada fishing Outfitters in Tavernier seat me up with a kite rod and a new light wind kite which I have been testing out while fishing the mackerel and I must say its been a lot of fun, I had the guys put in a plug on my new boat but he has them with or without the power reel. When I started kite fishing I was in a 13ft Boston Whaler with a flea market reel and one of my dads broken rods so I must say the power assist reel is nice but either way works so go fly a kite and see what you come up with.

We have been catching small blue runners and putting them out behind the boat in the chum slick and have fount it to be really productive, but I am trying all sorts of baits from ballyhoo to piltchards. The vibration of the runner has proven to get some big strikes from Kingfish and Cobia but the most fun we have had was when a big hammerhead shark swam up our slick, we pulled the bait up in the air then dropped it back down it just made him crazy till he finally zeroed in on it and crashed it on the surface for one of the best bites I had ever seen. To switch gears a bit I have been fishing around the shorelines in the Everglades even though the Gulf has been so good and its hard to not fish out there this time of year… I have been tipping a jighead with a shrimp and the smaller redfish and snook fishing has been pretty good once you find them but its been quite a bit of looking to find the spots they have been at holding at. Hope your fishing has been good and looking forward to seeing you out on the water.

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email

gregpoland@icloud.com | Instagram: gregpoland Facebook: Fishing

in the Florida Keys with Capt. Greg Poland