Tarpon Season

By: Capt. Greg Poland

The spring migration is in full swing and the silver kings have made their grand entrance into the Florida Keys and Everglades National Park. This is, without a doubt, my favorite time of year and I try to spend every possible moment on the water chasing tarpon.

I still remember the first tarpon I ever hooked. It launched itself from the water like a gymnast, flipping and twisting mid-air, spraying water everywhere. From that moment, I was hooked and I’ve been chasing that thrill ever since grade school.

If you’ve ever dreamed of battling one of these incredible fish, now is the time to make it happen. Whether you head out with a seasoned guide or on your own boat, you are in for an unforgettable experience. Tarpon will be around through July, but be warned, one encounter might spark a lifelong obsession!

I still have some prime dates open in my calendar, as do many of my fellow guides. If you want to join us, we’d love to show you how we get it done.

For those going out on their own, here’s some tried-and-true advice:

Gear Up Right: Use a sturdy 20lb spinning rod or a light conventional rod of the same size. I get mine from Islamorada Fishing Outfitters in Tavernier, they’ll set you up with everything you need.

The Perfect Setup: Rig with 60lb fluorocarbon leader about the length of your rod. My go-to is a 5/0 or 6/0 circle hook, paired with a live mullet under a bobber, tarpon candy!

Find the Fish: Look for rolling tarpon and anchor up-current of them. If you spot other boats fishing, be courteous, give them plenty of room. There’s no need to crowd another angler.

Be Ready to Chase: Most guides use a breakaway anchor system, leaving the anchor on a float when hooked up to give chase. Since tarpon can take an hour or more to bring boatside, if you see an unattended anchor, it’s best to move down the bridge a bit.

I hope to see you out on the water this season. Let’s keep it fun, respectful, and most importantly, let’s keep those poons out of the concrete!

Tight lines, Capt. Greg

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email

gregpoland@icloud.com | Instagram: gregpoland Facebook: Fishing

in the Florida Keys with Capt. Greg Poland