By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

The month of May is finally here, and with it comes some exciting changes for us in the Florida Keys. As spring turns into summer, a couple of things happen: the mahi bite offshore starts heating up, and my personal favorite, several species open back up for harvest.

One of the biggest changes is the opening of our shallow water grouper season. Black, gag, and red grouper, which we’ve been releasing all winter and spring, are finally fair game. But what really gets me fired up is the deep drop fishery reopening.

Starting May 1st, our deep-water groupers and tilefish are back on the menu. These include species like snowy grouper, yellow edge grouper, blueline tilefish, and others. Depending on the species and how the regulations shake out this year, the season should stay open for the next few months.

Deep dropping has always been one of my favorite types of fishing. There’s nothing like hauling in a mixed bag of snowies, yellow edge, blueline tilefish, porgies, and deep-water snapper. These fish are not only fun to catch, but they’re also some of the best-eating seafood you’ll ever taste. The variety adds to the excitement, you never really know what’s going to come up from the deep.

When that rod bows over and your electric reel starts groaning under the pressure, it could be anything. Maybe it’s a couple of decent tilefish, or maybe it’s a monster snowy grouper. Could be a bright red queen snapper or a 40-pound yellow edge. The mystery is what makes deep dropping so addictive!

Of course, like any style of fishing, it comes with its own set of challenges. Fishing in 400 to 1,000 feet of water isn’t always easy, especially when the current is ripping. It’s a lot harder to hold bottom, and much easier to snag and lose a rig. And when you’re fishing with heavy leads and multi-hook setups, that can be expensive.

That’s why I try to pick calm, light-current days for deep dropping. Less wind and slower current make it easier to stay on the spot, feel the bottom, and avoid snags. There’s nothing more frustrating than getting your rig stuck and having to break it off, but hey, that’s just part of the game.

If you’ve never been deep dropping before, now’s the perfect time to give it a shot. Between the open seasons, calm weather, and hungry fish, May and the summer months offer some of the best opportunities of the year. Whether you’re a seasoned angler looking to try something new, or just want to load the cooler with some of the tastiest fish in the ocean, deep dropping is a trip you won’t forget.

If you’re down in the Keys and want to get out and see how we get it done, I’d love to take you! Let’s chase some deep-water giants and see what we can pull up from the depths.

— www.captaineasycharters.com | You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters, MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net