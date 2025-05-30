The Heat is On

By: Capt. Greg Poland

As we roll into summer, June brings some of the best fishing opportunities of the year here in Islamorada, the Sportfishing Capital of the World! With warmer waters, longer days, and active fish both offshore and inshore, anglers of all levels have plenty to look forward to this month.

The mahi-mahi (dolphin) bite is heating up as June typically marks the beginning of peak mahi season, and this year will be no exception. We’re seeing good numbers of schoolies with some gaffers mixed in, and even the occasional bull. Weed lines and floating debris in 300-1000 ft of water have been especially productive. Trolling ballyhoo, and squid has been getting the job done. If you can get some pilchards, pull up to the weed line and throw a few over to see if anybody is home!

Reef fishing continues to be strong with yellowtail snapper biting well on the edge in 60-90 feet of water. Chumming heavily and using small pieces of cut bait is the go-to method. Mangrove snappers are starting to show up in better numbers, especially around the patch reefs. Grouper season is open, and many anglers are targeting blacks and reds with live pinfish and pilchards. Be ready to put some muscle into it as these fish don’t come up easy!

Tarpon fishing remains a highlight in June, especially around the bridges and in the channels during the evening outgoing tides. Big migratory fish are still hanging around, so it’s a great time to hook into a silver king. Live mullet and crabs are top choices. I have been tarpon fishing in the morning, then switching gears to catch a few bonefish on live shrimp.

Snook and redfish are also active throughout the Everglades Region and around mangrove shorelines. Early mornings and late afternoons with topwater plugs or soft plastics can bring some exciting action. Check out this big triple tail we caught while looking for a triton in the backcountry. Whether you’re heading offshore for pelagics or sneaking through the mangroves in the backcountry, June is a phenomenal month to fish Islamorada! IF you would like to get out on the water with me and see how it gets done, call me!

Tight lines and good luck out there!

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email gregpoland@icloud.com | Instagram: gregpoland

Facebook: Fishing in the Florida Keys with Capt. Greg Poland