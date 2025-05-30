Here Comes Summer

By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

June marks the start of the summer fishing season here in the Florida Keys, and there’s no better time to get out on the water. With calm seas, warm weather, and long days of sunshine, conditions are just about perfect, and so is the fishing.

Offshore, we are entering prime time for mahi-mahi (also known as dolphin). These fish are a favorite among Florida Keys fisherman for their great fighting ability, beautiful tropical colors, and great table fare. June brings consistent east and southeast winds that push weed lines, floating debris, and bait into the Gulf Stream, setting the stage for ideal mahi fishing. Anglers can expect to find school-sized mahi under birds and floating structure, with the possibility of bigger slammer size mahi lurking nearby. It’s not uncommon to come across large patches if sargasso weed holding dozens of fish, turning a good day into a great one in a hurry.

Closer to shore, the reef and bottom fishing is just as hot. Yellowtail snapper are one of the mainstays of our reef fishing, and in June the fight is about as good as it gets along the edge of the reef in 60 to 90 feet of water. With a light line and a steady chum slick, it is possible to chum yellowtail right up behind the boat, offering some of the most exciting light-tackle action you’ll find anywhere.

Alongside the yellowtail, we are catching mangrove snapper and the prized mutton snapper. Muttons move into the reefs and wrecks in good numbers this time of year, especially around the full and new moons. These hard-fighting bottom dwellers can be a challenge to hook and land, but are well worth the effort when you are successful.

June is the perfect time to experience everything that makes Florida Keys fishing special: beautiful weather, clear water, and a wide variety of species. Whether you are looking to head offshore in search of mahi-mahi or spend the day anchored on the reef catching snapper, summer fishing in the Keys is in full swing.

