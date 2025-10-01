October Mornings

By: Capt. Greg Poland

The dog days of summer are slowly fading, but with fall just around the corner, we should start seeing cooler temps soon. I love this time of year, from the Gulf to the Atlantic, the fishing opportunities are wide open, and the action is only getting better.

Lately, I’ve been spending a lot of time targeting snapper on the reefs and around the local bridges and the bite has been solid. My go-to setup is a 7-foot spinning rod rated for 15–20 lb. line, rigged with a long fluorocarbon leader. I place a sinker about 10 feet up the line, held in place with a swivel to keep it from sliding. This setup gives live bait plenty of room to swim naturally while staying down in the strike zone. I typically use a 4/0 or 5/0 circle hook as it’s been working great.

If you’re heading into the Everglades, the snook fishing has been on fire and there have been some nice redfish showing up as well. I like to use the same snapper tackle when fishing live pilchards or pinfish. If you’re casting shrimp, rig it on a jig head and bounce it along the bottom near the mangroves, chances are good you’ll get a strike.

I love leaving in the dark and running over to Flamingo to catch the early morning rolling tarpon at sunrise this time of year, if you are willing to set the alarm clock to go off early I am sure it will be a morning you will remember. These small to medium size poons are always happy to take a live bait under a cork or even better, a well-placed fly. This is hands-down one of my favorite ways to fish for them this time of year.

Please remember to be cautious as the sharks have been swarming, and if you hook a snook or tarpon, get on it fast. Once the sharks move in, you’ll want to switch spots quick as they’re not shy about stealing your catch!

If you’re looking to get out on the water, give me a call and let’s go catch some fish. Until then, tight lines, and if you’re around the Lorelei stop by and say hello!

