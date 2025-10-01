Winter is Coming

By: Capt. Rob Modys

Well, sort of. The October days do get shorter, but winter has a very tough time pushing the hot weather out of the Florida Keys.

Most local residents look forward to the lower temperatures and most certainly the lower humidity readings. We are also grateful to be on the downward slide of hurricane season and very much look forward to the first “real” cold front, where we can open the windows and let some fresh air into our homes.

Personally, for me, October is all about the better bite in the backcountry. As the days get shorter the fish seem to positively react to the change. They begin to feed more and for longer stretches in the morning and evening hours. Snook, redfish, seatrout and other inshore species are also on the move from the deep-water cuts to the open flats where they are much easier to target while sight fishing.

There’s also a reverse push of tarpon headed south from their northern summer haunts as the days grow shorter and the waters cool. I’ve found this migration to be overlooked by many anglers. Fishing where the Gulf and Florida Bay waters meet should present a good chance of hooking up with a silver king for most of the latter half of October.

While bonefish and permit are very active during the summer months, they seem to bite even better in the Fall. I’ve never quite figured out why, but I’ve noticed that the overall wariness of both seems to wane a bit. Perhaps it’s the need to feed before the winter arrives? I’m not sure, but I’ll take the gift of any advantage I can get when stalking both bones and permit.

October is also the beginning of a couple of months of quiet time here in the Keys. The overall craziness of the multiple summer holidays are over and the locals begin to get the open water, flats and sandbars back.

I find myself on my boat more often than not, with the goal of catching a fish or two, but also exploring new areas. I have to admit it has more to do with being able to stay out longer as the hot and humid weather begins to change. I personally tend to make longer runs and spend more time working areas that I have seen, but ignored during summer mornings.

And of course, October is the beginning of the Keys festival season. Our warm mild winters are the perfect time for outdoor events, and every island in the one-hundred plus mile chain has something to offer. Fantasy Fest in Key West, Taste the Keys and REEF Fest in Key Largo, along with Zombie Bike Rides in both Key West and Islamorada.

This is just the opening volley for dozens of fall and winter events, including art, food and film festivals, offshore championship powerboat racing and one of my favorites in Marathon, the Florida Keys Celtic Festival. So, mark your calendars for some outside fun. Winter is coming.