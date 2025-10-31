Transition Time

By: Capt. Greg Poland

As we transition into winter in the Florida Keys, the fishing scene is heating up, both in the Backcountry and offshore. The cooling temperatures bring in a bounty of opportunities, and I’m excited to share what anglers can look forward to this month, both in the Backcountry and on the oceanside.

November is a remarkable time to be in the Backcountry. Snook and redfish are very active, particularly on calm days when we can find them tailing up in the shallows. It’s always a thrill to see those big reds busting bait and sticking their tails out of the water. On windier days, the protected shorelines will be where I will be hiding, especially if it’s out of the north. I fish for snook primarily, and this time of year can be outstanding, especially for the guys willing to fish artificials and work the jig or plastics on the shorelines, or better yet, under them! Big shout out to Rylan Solis, 12 years old, fishing with Capt. Louie Cortez, who won the 25th Take Stock for Children Backcountry Tournament as these guys crushed it!

There are still a few tarpon lingering around the channels and bridges, but their time is coming to an end, so get out there when the conditions are right while they are still biting. While the large migratory schools are no longer here, the resident tarpon are still aggressive and offer some thrilling opportunities, particularly for fly fishermen. I recommend using patterns like the Black Death or EP Tarpon Bunny for the best success.

The local flats and channel edges have been active with bonefish and permit. I find the cooler water helps reduce their wariness, and you can find them around the flats feeding on crabs and shrimp. I spoke with Capt. Tim Klein yesterday, and he has been having good success with the bonefish lately, both on flyrod as well as live shrimp. Moving offshore, November marks the peak of our pelagic season. Sailfish, kingfish, and blackfin tuna are migrating through our waters, and the excitement is palpable. Expect action-packed days targeting these species, with mahi-mahi and wahoo also making their appearance.

Spanish mackerel are schooling around bait balls while I am catching pilchards, they are always fun to fish for. This transition period brings in typically favorable weather and lighter boat traffic, making for a fantastic experience on the water. I’m looking forward to another great month of fishing, so give me a call, grab your gear, and let’s make some memories out there!

— Contact Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email

gregpoland@icloud.com | Instagram: gregpoland Facebook:

Fishing in the Florida Keys with Capt. Greg Poland