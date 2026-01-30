Winter Fishing

By: Capt. Greg Poland

Winter in the Florida Keys is hands-down one of my favorite times of year to be on the water. Cold fronts begin pushing through, the weather turns crisp and comfortable, and the fishing lights up from the Atlantic side of the islands all the way into the backcountry and Everglades National Park.

On the Atlantic side, winter means sailfish season, and sailfishing has been one of my favorite pursuits since childhood. I run a 26’ Contender bay boat, which gives me the best of both worlds. On calm days, I can fish the edge right alongside the big tower boats, and when the wind kicks up, I can slide into the Gulf or run deep into the Everglades to work the mangroves.

My go-to sailfish setup is simple and effective: a 7-foot spinning rod spooled with 20-pound mono, a 40-pound fluorocarbon leader, and a circle hook. Live bait is key, with my favorites being live ballyhoo, cigar minnows, or large pilchards. Catching bait has always been part of the game, usually involving a cast net, but over the last few seasons I’ve been using a great tool called the Ballyhoop, a foldable hoop net that’s becoming increasingly popular and makes bait-catching quick and easy. When the cold fronts arrive, the backcountry of the Florida Keys and Everglades National Park really comes alive. Redfish and snook have been chewing, and honestly, it doesn’t need to be complicated. A 7-foot medium-action spinning rod with 15-pound braided line and a fluorocarbon leader about the length of the rod is all you need. Depending on where I’m fishing, I’ll tie on a jighead or a circle hook and hook a live shrimp through the head just in front of the black spot. Mangrove shorelines, island points, and bridges are all prime areas this time of year.

If you’re looking for nonstop action, head out into the Gulf of Mexico with a well full of live shrimp or pilchards and a few blocks of chum. Spanish mackerel fishing can get absolutely wild during the winter months. Once they’re chummed up behind the boat, you can catch them on just about anything; live bait, artificials, or even a fly rod. Watching mackerel skyrocket out of the water on a popper never gets old and winter is the perfect time to introduce someone to artificial or fly fishing.

When fishing mackerel grounds, always keep a heavier spinning rod rigged and ready. It’s not uncommon for a cobia or kingfish to show up in your chum slick when you least expect it.

Winter fishing in the Florida Keys offers endless opportunities whether you want to chase sailfish offshore, work the backcountry for snook and redfish, or enjoy fast-paced mackerel action in the Gulf. I have open dates on the calendar and would love to get you out on the water and share it with you. Let’s go catch a fish together!

