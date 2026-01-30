By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

February is a fantastic month to be fishing in the Florida Keys, offering a wide variety of opportunities no matter what style of fishing you enjoy. This time of year, we truly have it all. Offshore anglers can target pelagic species like sailfish, wahoo, tuna, and kingfish. These fast-moving fish provide some of the most exciting action that can be found anywhere, especially on lighter tackle, when blistering runs and long fights make every hookup unforgettable.

On the reef, the fishing is just as good. February brings great action for snapper and grouper, along with a variety of other reef species that keep rods bent throughout the day. Most of my charters are spent either offshore or on the reef, but during the winter months we gain a third option that can be outstanding! Fishing the Gulf side wrecks.

The Gulf of Mexico can be an excellent choice this time of year, especially when we’re dealing with east winds. On days when the wind is blowing moderately out of the east and conditions are too rough offshore, the Gulf is usually a much calmer and more comfortable option. This allows us to fish on days that might otherwise be a washout, keeping everything enjoyable for everyone aboard.

The fishing in the Gulf during February can be outstanding. The Spanish mackerel bite can be red hot, often as fast paced as you can imagine with instant bites it seems like on almost every cast, and they’re perfect for anglers of all skill levels. We also catch plenty of mangrove and lane snapper, along with a wide mix of other species such as jacks and bluefish. The Gulf wrecks are also home to massive goliath grouper, which are always impressive to see and battle.

For me, the ultimate prize back there are cobia. Some days you’ll spot an entire school right on the surface, circling the wrecks like a wagon train. Most of the time we catch them by casting spinning tackle, which makes for an exciting visual bite and a powerful fight. On top of that, cobia are one of the best-eating fish we catch here in the Keys. This is one of my favorite things and when it all comes together It really doesn’t get much more exciting than pulling up to a rack and seeing the entire school of big beautiful cobia up on the surface!

If you’d like to experience February fishing at its finest, I invite you to come spend a day on the water with me aboard The Captain Easy. No matter where we fish, the goal is always the same, great fishing, great memories, and a great time out on the water!

— www.captaineasycharters.com | You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters, MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net