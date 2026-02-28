March’s Turning Point

By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

March is one of my favorite months in the Florida Keys, and this year I’m especially excited to feel spring finally arriving. We’ve had a longer, colder winter than usual, and while the fishing has still been very good, I’m more than ready for warmer mornings, hopefully calm seas, and the steady transition into our spring patterns. March really feels like a turning point on the water, and it’s when everything starts lining up just right.

This past winter fishing season has been a strong one. The sailfishing has been excellent, with plenty of action on the edge and offshore. Along with sails, we’ve seen consistent catches of other highly migratory pelagic species such as blackfin tuna, kingfish, and wahoo. These fast-moving predators thrive in our winter conditions, and the good news is that this type of fishing should continue to be productive through March and into the coming months. As the water warms, we’ll also begin to see more mahi-mahi showing up in the mix, adding even more excitement offshore.

Bottom fishing has also been outstanding this winter and shows no signs of slowing down as we move into spring. Mutton snapper fishing has been particularly strong, and anglers have been rewarded with quality fish. In addition, amberjacks, almaco jacks, grouper, and a variety of other bottom dwellers have been biting well. These fisheries typically remain productive through the spring and into summer, making March a great time for anglers who enjoy pulling hard-fighting fish off the bottom.

One area that really starts to shine in March is reef fishing. During the coldest parts of winter, reef fishing can slow down a bit, but as water temperatures rise, the action picks up quickly. March marks the beginning of consistently better yellowtail snapper fishing, along with a mix of other snapper species and plenty of steady action. Reef fishing continues to improve throughout the spring and stays strong well into the summer months.

If you’re looking to take advantage of some of the best fishing the Florida Keys has to offer, March is a fantastic time to be on the water. I invite you to come fishing with me aboard my charter boat, The Captain Easy, out of Islamorada, Florida or with any of the other professional, experienced guides that the Florida Keys has to offer. Whether you’re after offshore pelagics, bottom fish, or reef action, spring in the Keys has something for everyone!

— www.captaineasycharters.com | You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters, MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net