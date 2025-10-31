Kickoff Time

By: Capt. Bruce Andersen

November in the upper Florida Keys, is when the fishing truly comes alive. As the weather cools and the first cold fronts begin pushing down, the change ignites incredible action both offshore and on the reef. For anglers, it’s the kickoff to one of the most exciting times of year.

On the reef, baitfish like ballyhoo begin gathering in huge schools, often right up on the shallow patch reefs. This sets the stage for a sight that makes every angler’s heart race: sailfish chasing bait showers. From a distance, you’ll see frigate birds circling and diving, and then suddenly thousands of ballyhoo erupting from the water, spraying in every direction. It sounds just like someone just turned on a shower, with splashes echoing across the reef.

This is when we’ll race in with the boat, scanning the commotion for the sailfish themselves. Sleek, fast, and lit up like a black ghost with flasher of color, they slash through the bait schools, sometimes right on the surface in water less than 20 feet deep. When everything comes together, spotting the fish, casting into the frenzy, and watching a sailfish eat your bait right in front of you, it’s truly an amazing sight. Challenging, yes. But also, one of the most exciting fishing experiences you’ll ever have in the Florida Keys.

The reef itself also comes alive in November. Mutton snapper are on the move, offering a challenging fight and some great eating. Yellow jacks, yellowtail snapper, and grouper also join the mix, creating a steady stream of rod-bending action. One cast might bring up a beautiful snapper, the next a big jack, it’s never the same twice, and that’s part of what makes it so much fun.

Offshore, the pelagic bite builds as well. November is prime time for kite fishing with live baits, an exciting and effective method we use to target sailfish, blackfin tuna, king mackerel, wahoo, and even some late-season mahi. Watching a kite bait on the surface, only to get crushed by a speeding sailfish or a skyrocketing king, is an unforgettable experience that keeps anglers coming back year after year.

If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing sailfish showering ballyhoo across the reef or battling a hard-pulling snapper in the shallows, this is the time to be out here fishing. The Upper Keys are at their best in November, and the action is waiting.

Come join me aboard The Captain Easy and experience the thrill for yourself. November in the Keys isn’t just another fishing trip, it’s a memory you’ll carry for a lifetime!

— www.captaineasycharters.com | You can reach Captain Bruce Andersen at Capt. Easy Charters, MM 85, call 305.360.2120 or email at: captbrucekey@comcast.net