The Keys Events

By: Capt. Rob Modys

Event season is on it’s way to the Florida Keys, along with excellent fishing conditions. November brings shorter days, cooler weather and also the end of hurricane season, finally.

The Race World Offshore Key West Championships from November 2nd through the 9th kicks off the winter season fun. This annual event takes place on and off the waters right in front of Mallory Square, Sunset Key and the Truman Annex. There are special viewing areas along with shops, parties and even a parade of the boats down the full length of Duval Street.

November 29th be sure to visit Big Pine Key for the Island Art Festival held on the grounds of the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce. I attended this last year and it was certainly worth the visit. There’s live music, tons of vendors with all kinds of wares, including holiday gifts and ornaments made by local artists.

On that same day, in the early evening, in Key West, the burning of the hurricane flats ceremony is held at Truman Waterfront Park. I also attended this last year and it’s not to be missed. Perfectly good rum is poured on the flags and then set ablaze to celebrate the official end of hurricane season.

The Florida Keys Celtic Festival is held each January in Marathon. The organizers bring in entertainment from Scotland and Ireland for some of the best authentic music including the bagpipes. There are lots of vendors with all things Scottish and Irish along with food and drink. Held on the grounds at Marathon Community Park on January 10th and 11th, this festival is not to be missed.

Islamorada’s Founders Park is the site of the Gigantic Nautical Market held February 21st and 22nd. I can’t begin to describe this amazing event, but if you’re nautically inclined, don’t miss it. There are hundreds of vendors with just about anything you can imagine related to fishing, boating and outdoor living. Get there early for parking. Here’s a tip. There’s a free shuttle that runs from Coral Shores High School to the event. Tip number two. Go early Sunday. All the vendors are still there and the crowds are a bit lighter.

Also, in Islamorada the Morada Way Art Walk is held on the 3rd Thursday of each month. Local artists are featured along with food trucks, live music and locally brewed craft beer. Not a beer lover? There are also bar trucks on site. This is an event that my wife and I attend every month and we enjoy meeting up with the local artists that make Islamorada a special place.

Light Up Key Largo kicks off the holiday season just before Thanksgiving. Held on the grounds of the Murray Nelson Government Center, it includes a lighting of “Holly”, the 45-foot tall Christmas tree along with kids train rides, vendors, cookie decorating, Santa and Mrs. Clause, and it even snows.

And, yes Virginia, the fishing is truly fantastic in the month of November and beyond.