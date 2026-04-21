By: Capt. Greg Poland

Tarpon season is here, and the migration is in full swing across the Florida Keys and into Everglades National Park. The Silver Kings have settled into their usual haunts, and right now is as good as it gets. Long strings of fish are moving down the oceanside flats through the bridges, channels, and basins, and when conditions line up, the action can be absolutely incredible! This is hands-down my favorite time of year. If I’m not on the water, I’m thinking about being on the water and you should be as well.

If you can’t tell, tarpon still get me fired up. Watching a big fish roll in the current or tracking a laid-up pod on a calm morning never gets old. And when one finally eats, everything changes. The explosion, the jumps, the chaos is why we do it.

This season is extra exciting for me with the addition of my new Bay Boat. It’s been a game changer, quiet, shallow, and versatile enough to move between the bridges, backcountry, and ocean side with ease. It’s opened up even more opportunities to stay on fish and make the most of each trip. If catching a tarpon has been on your list, May and June are prime time. The fish are here in numbers, they’re active, and every tide gives you a real shot at something special. Just be warned, once you hook one, you’re probably going to want to do it again.

I still have a handful of good dates available, and so do a lot of the local guides. If you’re thinking about getting in on it, now’s the time to lock something in.

For those heading out on their own, here are a few quick tips:

Keep It Simple: A solid 20lb spinning setup or light conventional gear will handle most situations just fine. I like a mixture of both and always have a backup.

Dial in Your Leader: I like 40-60lb fluorocarbon, depending on water clarity & the leader is about rod length, paired with a 5/0 or 6/0 circle hook.

Live Bait is King: A fresh mullet under a float is hard to beat this time of year, about as close to a guarantee as it gets, my backup bait is a large piltchard. The guys fishing at night prefer a crab!

Positioning Matters: Set up up-current of rolling fish and let them come to you. Pay attention, stay patient, but stop looking at your phone, you will miss the bite!

Respect the Fishery: Give other boats space, don’t cut someone off, and if a fish is hooked up, let them work. There’s plenty of water and plenty of fish for everyone, & if a guy is hooked up reel your lines in so he can catch that fish. If a shark is tracking your fish just cut it off. There is NO NEED to feed the sharks a tarpon!

— Visit Capt. Greg at 305.393.3327 or email gregpoland@icloud.com | Instagram: gregpoland Facebook: Fishing in the Florida Keys with Capt. Greg Poland